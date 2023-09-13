TV ratings, the flight of viewers from TeleMeloni. They don’t like new faces and formats

The bad news for Meloni they do not only arrive on the economic-financial front with the GDP slowing down and the risk of stagnation for Italy in 2024, but also on the Rai there is a complicated moment. TeleMeloni’s debut is disappointing – we read in Repubblica. Beaten by Mediaset on the day of its debut. What flopped above all were the programs and faces of the autumn schedule entirely cooked in sovereign ovens: Roberto Inciocchi, Caterina Bailiff, Annalisa Bruchi. While, to save the day, the anchors already tested in previous seasons are there to save the day: Bruno Wasp to Marco From Milanpassing through Alberto Matano that the day before yesterday, at the (re)starting line, they defeated the competition.

Corollary of a startespecially in information, started pretty bad: three months after the new directors took office, – continues Repubblica – Rai news ratings have collapsed. “The overall weight of the four public service news programs drops from 64 to 63% in the evening and from 66 to 64% in the editions from 1pm to 2.20pm, TGR included”, explains Professor Francesco Siliatea numbers wizard from Studio Frasi who compared the Auditel data from 4 June to 9 September with those of the same period last year.

