Bitter night for Inter in the Champions League: those who expected the Nerazzurri to win against Real Sociedad and therefore first in the group were disappointed. The 0-0 at San Siro is a difficult decision to swallow: second in the group behind the Basque team and with a very-very complicated draw ahead of the round of 16.

It's not just a question of avoiding a rematch of the Istanbul final with Guardiola's Manchester Citythe reality that is at least 4-5 other teams are scary. Having said that, rivals will also have to worry about a possible crossover with Lautaro Martinez and partners in the round of 16.

TV ratings, Inter-Real Sociedad win in prime time on Canale 5, but Milan do better

But if you look closely, the Nerazzurri team doesn't even (con)win in… TV ratings. Inter-Real Sociedad Yes, he takes the evening in prime time, scoring Canale 5 with 3,729,000 viewers equal to 18% share (first half at 3,849,000 and 17.8%, second half at 3,620,000 and 18.2%) however, if Mediaset can still celebrate the success, the Nerazzurri lose the distant match against Milan who achieved better numbers in the two previous matches broadcast live on free-to-air TV: the match on 7 November against PSG (with Leao beating Mbappè and Giroud in the Mark Hateley version) had brought on Canale well 5,253,000 viewers with a 24.99% share.

Milan-Borussia Dortmund on 28/11 (with Giroud-Calabria a nightmare and even Magic Mike Maignan disappointing)? It brought 4,372,000 viewers to the Mediaset channel with a 21.1% share. It's true that perhaps it was a match of greater appeal (especially the one against Paris Saint Germain), but certainly the first place in the group up for grabs between Inter and Real Sociedad also brought suspense and uncertainty to the Champions League evening.

Of course, then in February-March when the Champions League returns, Inter will be at the forefront playing for qualification to the quarter-finals and perhaps achieving some records in TV ratings, Milan who knows… The Rossoneri on the Newcastle pitch (here where you can watch the match on TV and streaming and the lineups) are not masters of their destiny: beating the Magpies at St. James Park would only give them the certainty of passing Europa League (from a TV perspective it would possibly be broadcast free-to-air on TV8)but to qualify for the Champions League round of 16, PSG's simultaneous defeat at Borussia Dortmund will also be needed (a draw is enough for the Germans to win the group). If they fail to win, Milan will be out of all European cups.

Returning to TV ratings. Napoli achieved a similar result at Inter-Real Sociedad on 24 October against Union Berlin with 3,588,000 spectators with a 17.48% share. Inter themselves had done better the night Benfica arrived at San Siro on 3 October (4,339,000 spectators and 21.11% share). The match with the lowest TV ratings in the Champions League groups, however, it was the first broadcast of the season: Lazio-Atletico Madrid (the night of the striker goalkeeper Provedel, repeating the feat already achieved against Juve Stabia) with 3,089,000 spectators (16.8%).

