The second episode of ‘For Elisa – The Claps Case’ broadcast yesterday on Rai1 wins in prime time, gaining 2,855,000 viewers equal to a 17.9% share. Second position ‘Through my eyes‘ on Canale 5 which won 1,698,000 viewers with a share of 10.3%. Third step of the podium for the return of ‘Very booming‘ which obtained 873,000 viewers with a share of 6% (presentation at 878,000 and 4.6%). Off the podium was ‘Le Iene’ on Italia 1 which reached 1,248,000 viewers with 9.5% (presentation to 936,000 viewers and 4.8% share). On Rai3 ‘Avanti Popolo’ was followed by 420,000 viewers equal to a 2.7% share.

Followed among others by ‘E’ Semper Cartabianca on Rete 4 which totaled 822,000 viewers (6.1% share), ‘DiMartedì’ on L7 which involved 1,164,000 viewers and 7.5% (‘DiMartedì Più’ of 45 minutes to 453,000 and 6.8%). Finally, on Tv8 ‘Pechino Express – La Via delle Indie’ reached 368,000 viewers (3.3% share) and on Nove ‘Mister Felicità’ achieved 275,000 viewers with a 1.6% share.

In the’access prime time on the flagship network on Viale Mazzini, ‘Cinque Minuti’ totaled 4,445,000 viewers with a 27.4% share, while ‘Affari Tuoi’ was followed by 4,572,000 viewers with a 23.4% share. On Canale5 ‘Striscia la Notizia’ attracted 2,977,000 viewers (15.2% share). On Rai2 ‘Tg2 Post’ obtained 595,000 viewers (3% share) and on Italia1 NCIS reached 1,052,000 viewers with a 5.5% share.

On Rai3 ‘Il Cavallo e la Torre’ was seen by 1,206,000 viewers (6.4%) and ‘Un Posto al Sole’ 1,653,000 viewers (8.4% share). Again on Rete4 ‘Stasera Italia’ attracted 790,000 viewers (4.2% share) in the first part and 821,000 viewers (4.2% share) in the second part. Finally on La7 ‘Otto e Mezzo’ was watched by 1,619,000 viewers (8.3%) and ‘100% Italia’ on Tv8 entertained 471,000 viewers (2.4% share) and on Nove ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Stai sul Pezzo’ attracted 527,000 viewers (2.7% share).

In the complexthe comparison of the generalist channels Rai plus RaiNews24 with Mediaset on the same perimeter saw 2 million 516 thousand viewers reached over the entire day (31% share) while the generalist channels of Mediaset plus TgCom24 recorded 2 million 150 thousand viewers ( 26.5% share).