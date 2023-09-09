TV ratings Friday 8 September 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 8 September 2023? Techetecheshow was broadcast on Rai 1. On Canale 5 The last duel. On La7 The federal. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 8 September 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.