TV ratings Friday 5 April 2024: audience and share of yesterday's programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 5 April 2024? The Voice Senior 2024 was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 A whole other life. On Rai 3 Lato A. The history of the largest record company. On Rete 4 Quarto Grado. On Canale 5 If I could say goodbye to you. On Italia 1 The giant hunter. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who had the highest TV ratings? Friday 5 April 2024? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.