TV ratings on Friday 28 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, friday 28 April 2023? The best years were broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 The good Doctor. On Rai 3 Villa with guests. On Network 4 Fourth grade. On Channel 5 The Patriarch. On Italy 1 Taken – Revenge. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 28th April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.