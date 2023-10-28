TV ratings October 27, 2023: Prime time

Yesterday evening, Friday 27 October 2023, on Rai1 Such and Such Show it attracted 3,746,000 spectators, equal to a 24.4% share. On Canale5 Even if it’s love you can’t see it glued 1,777,000 viewers to the video with a share of 10.1%. On Rai2 NCIS is the choice of 569,000 viewers (3%) and NCIS Hawai’i 434,000 spectators (2.7%). On Italia1 Bastille Day – The coup of the century it is seen by 1,141,000 spectators (6.1%). On Rai3 Tg3 Special marks 506,000 spectators equal to 3.2%. On Rete4 Fourth Degree it totals an am of 1,206,000 spectators (8.4%). On La7 Live propaganda reaches 766,000 spectators and 5.6%. On the Nine Brothers of Crozza marks 1,218,000 spectators with 6.4%. On Rai4 Blood Father it is seen by 279,000 spectators (1.5%). About Iris The Departed – Good and evil reaches 330,000 spectators (2%). On La5 Big Brother it is followed by 168,000 spectators equal to 1.3%. On RealTime Bake Off – Desserts in the oven it is chosen by 675,000 spectators (3.7%).

TV ratings October 27, 2023: Access Prime Time

On Rai1 Five minutes paste in front of the video 4,298,000 viewers with 22.2%, while Your business it is followed by 4,706,000 spectators with 23.4%. Following Tg1 Extraordinary Edition, broadcast from 9.35pm to 9.48pm, informs 4,449,000 viewers with 22.2%. On Canale5 Strip the News gathers 3,179,000 spectators equal to 15.8%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post marks 641,000 spectators (3.2%). On Italia1 NCIS obtains 1,162,000 spectators with 5.8%. On Rai3 The Knight and the Tower it is seen by 1,309,000 spectators (6.7%), A Place in the Sun 1,669,000 spectators (8.2%) e Blobs 876,000 spectators (4.4%). On Rete4 Tonight Italy it gathered 754,000 spectators (3.9%) in the first part and 742,000 spectators (3.6%) in the second part. On La7 Half past eight it involved 1,515,000 spectators (7.6%). On the Nine Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Stay on track it attracted 532,000 spectators (2.7%). On RealTime Italian Recipes – Dishes on the Table reaches 252,000 spectators and 1.3%.

