Europa League final

Seville-Rome was seen on Rai1 by 6,507,000 spectators with a 34.1% share, making it by far the most watched TV program on Wednesday prime time. In second place, ‘Who has seen?‘ on Rai3 with 2,120,000 spectators and an 11.3% share. In third place, ‘Suddenly a family‘ on Canale 5 with 1,612,000 spectators and an 8.5% share.

To follow, among other prime time ratings: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge’ on Italia 1 (963,000 spectators, 5% share), ‘The Good Doctor 6’ on Rai2 (960,000 spectators, 4.7% share), ‘Zona Bianca’ on Rete4 (572,000 viewers, share 3.6%), ‘Atlantide Album’ on La7 (311,000 viewers, share 2%), ‘La Memoria del Cuore’ on Tv8 (283,000 viewers, share 1.4%), ‘Un Paese Almost Perfect’ on the Nine (240,000 spectators, 1.2% share).

FIORELLO EXCEEDS ITSELF, NEW SHARE RECORD

Fiorello surpasses himself. ‘Long live Rai2!’ records a new share record, approaching 20%. Yesterday the morning show conceived and hosted by Fiorello recorded 930,000 spectators with a 19.4% share, surpassing the previous share record recorded the day before, Tuesday, equal to 19%.