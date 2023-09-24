TV ratings, debut warm for Bortone (3.6%) and Gramellini (5%). Mediaset triumphs in prime time

Yesterday evening, Saturday 23 September 2023, the first episode of Arena Suzuki from 60 to 2000 it attracted 2,439,000 spectators, equal to a 16.3% share. On Canale5 the return of Tú Sí Que Vales it gathered 4,191,000 viewers in front of the video with a share of 31%.



The new season of SWAT starts from 810,000 spectators (4.8%). On Italia1 Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown entertained 778,000 spectators (4.6%). On Rai3 Beautiful scored 412,000 spectators with 2.8%. On Rete4 Rocky II it totals an am of 414,000 spectators (2.7%). On La7, Massimo Gramellini’s debut with In altre parole recorded 836,000 spectators with 5%.

On TV8 4 restaurants it is followed by 382,000 spectators (2.3%). On the Nine Faking It – Lies or truth? marks 200,000 spectators (1.5%). On the 20th The Losers reaches ,000 spectators (%).

TV ratings, Access Prime Time data

On Rai3 Serena Bortone’s debut with Che Sara affects 609,000 spectators equal to 3.6%. On Rai1 Your business it is followed by 3,732,000 spectators equal to 21.6%. On Canale5 Paperissima Sprint Estate records 3,139,000 spectators with 18.2%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post Summer reaches 486,000 spectators (2.8%). On Italia1 NCIS paste in front of the video 1,214,000 viewers (7.1%).

On Rete4 Tonight Italy Weekend it gathered 555,000 spectators (3.3%) in the first part and 598,000 spectators (3.4%) in the second part. On TV8 4 Hotels it is followed by 412,000 spectators (2.6%). On the Nine Brothers of Crozza reaches 410,000 spectators and 2.5%. On La7d the match Roshn Saudi League – Al Nassr-Al Ahli it is seen by ,000 spectators with %.

