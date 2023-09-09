TV ratings, Rai1 wins hands down with TechetecheShow dedicated to Fiorello. The Canale 5 film was bad

On the evening of Friday 8 September 2023, the prime time TV ratings are clearly won by Rai1 with the latest episode of TechetecheShow dedicated to Fiorello. The flagship network on Viale Mazzini attracted 3,145,000 viewers, exceeding the 20% share barrier (20.8%).

Canale 5 is showing the first run of the film The Last Duel and obtained 1,047,000 spectators with a share of 8.2%.

TV ratings, the rerun of Il Terzo Indizio is doing well on Rete4

The other two Mediaset networks performed well. The Third Clue in replay on Rete4 (spin-off program of Fourth Degree) is seen by 965,000 spectators (7.4%), while Italia1 with the season finale of Chicago PD earns 1,172,000 spectators (8.1%).

Among other programs. Rai2 with NCIS had 623,000 spectators (3.8%) and NCIS Hawai’i 513,000 spectators (3.9%). On Rai3 Prayer for Willy Monteiro convinces 277,000 viewers (2.2%). On La7 the federal arrives 479,000 spectators and 3.1%. On TV8 I delitti del BarLume – A bocce ferme is liked by 312,000 spectators (2.1%).

Bake Off Italia debuts well on Discovery

On the Nine the new edition of Bake Off Italia – Sweets in the oven debuts with 322,000 viewers with 2.1%, while on RealTime 516,000 viewers with 3.4% (simulcast on all Warner Bros. Discovery channels with 1,150,000 and 7.6%).

