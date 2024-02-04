TV ratings Saturday 3 February, Prime Time

Yesterday evening, Saturday 3 February 2024, on Rai1 – from 9.41pm to 12.11am – the last episode of Such and such it gained 2,987,000 spectators equal to 18.5%. On Canale5 – from 9.33pm to 12.45am – You've Got Mail it gathered 4,649,000 viewers in front of the video with a share of 31%. On Rai2 FBI is the choice of 814,000 viewers (4.3%) while FBI International marks 699,000 spectators (4%). On Italia1 the first TV of Spirit – The rebel it gathered 587,000 spectators equal to 3.2%. On Rai3 – from 9.58pm to 11.59pm – Fifth Dimension – The future is already here involves 430,000 spectators and 2.7% (presentation from 9.50pm to 9.58pm at 407,000 and 2.1%). On Rete4 Bomber totals an am of 500,000 spectators (2.9%). On La7 In other words recorded 1,142,000 spectators with 6.2% (Goodnight: 466,000 – 3%). On TV8 4 restaurants initials 423,000 spectators (2.2%) while 4 Hotels gathers 264,000 spectators (1.6%). On the Nine the first episode of The true story of Uno Bianca captures the attention of 350,000 viewers with 2.1%. On the 20th Kickboxer: Retaliation reaches 270,000 spectators (1.5%). On Rai4 Black and Blue – The law of the strongest it reaches 382,000 spectators (2.1%). About Iris Out of Time reached 339,000 spectators (1.9%). On RaiPremium Doc – In Your Hands 3 the rerun attracted 338,000 spectators (1.9%). On TopCrime Poirot affects 426,000 spectators (2.3%).

TV ratings Saturday 3 February, Access Prime Time

The debut of. on Rai1 Before Festival records 4,301,000 spectators equal to 23% while Your business plays with 5,359,000 viewers equal to 27.9%. On Canale5 Strip the News records 3,361,000 spectators with 17.6%. On Rai2 TG2 Post marks 521,000 spectators (2.7%). On Italia1 NCIS – Crime Unit paste in front of the video 1,244,000 viewers (6.6%). On Rai3 What will be… affects 773,000 spectators equal to 4.1%. On Rete4 Tonight Italy Weekend gathered 637,000 individuals to listen (3.4%) in the first part and 665,000 individuals to listen (3.5%) in the second part. On TV8 4 restaurants scores 545,000 viewers (3%) in the episode from 7:54 to 9:09 pm. On the Nine The Best Brothers of Crozza gets an am of 296,000 viewers (1.6%). On Rai4 the fifth episode of Hudson & Rex it keeps company with 388,000 individuals equal to 2%.