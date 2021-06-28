Listen to TV, prime time Sunday 27 June: Rai1 wins with the Europeans

There Belgium-Portugal match valid for the round of 16 of the European Championships 2020 gave Rai1 the LISTENINGS of yesterday’s prime time thanks to 7,917,000 viewers with 38.86% share (on the channels Sky Belgium-Portugal collected 1,229,000 spectators and 6.1%). The second placement that sees Canale 5 with ‘The Winner Is‘followed by 1,627,000 viewers equal to 9.97%. Third step of the podium for Rai2 than with the two episodes of ‘Crimes in Paradise’ it obtained 1,260,000 viewers and a 6.16% share in the first, and 1,243,000 and 6.46% in the second.

Following yesterday’s other prime time programs: on Rai3 ‘Kilimanjaro Summer‘(645,000 viewers, 3.3% share); on Italia1 ‘Colorado‘(513,000 viewers, 3% share); on Retequattro ‘Angels eat beans too ‘ (473,000 viewers, 2.8% share); on La7 ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner‘(345,000 viewers, 1.9% share); up Nine ‘Supernanny‘(218,000 viewers, 1.1% share in the first episode and 189,000 with 1.4% in the second); on Tv8 ‘Antonino Chef Academy’ (107,000 viewers, 0.5% share).

Access prime time, listen to TV on Sunday 27 June

In access prime time ‘Paperissima Sprint‘on Canale 5 it obtained 1,951,000 viewers and a 10.66% share. In the early evening Rai1 with ‘Chain reaction‘totaled 3,139,000 viewers and a 21.8% share, while Canale 5 with’Free fall! The weekend’ it registered 1,576,000 with 11.21%. On Network 4 Tonight Italy Weekend it collected 820,000 spectators with 4.7%, in the first part, and 781,000 spectators with 4%, in the second part.

Overall, the Rai networks won all the time slots and in particular the prime time, with 9,648,000 viewers and 48.98% share, the latter evening with 38.85% and 3,786,000 viewers, and the full day with 3,631,000 viewers and a 39.83% share. As regards the overall Rai generalist networks, in prime time they recorded 43.6% with 8,587,000 viewers and throughout the day 32.8% and 2,990,000 viewers.

Daytime Afternoon, Sunday In closes at 17%

On Rai1 Sunday In entertained 2,381,000 spectators equal to a share of 17.5%, in the first part, and 2,095,000 spectators equal to a share of 16.7%, in the second part. Mara Venier closed the third season in tears: “A tiring but beautiful edition. When I returned to Rai it was unthinkable to get to this point, this is the third edition. I seem to have always been here and not gone away. I want to say thank you thank you thank you all. How many have I done on Sunday In, 13? This was the most difficult, I tell you from the heart! However, I will still be here in September “.

From Us … Free Wheel it collected an average audience of 1,709,000 spectators equal to 14.8%. On Channel 5 Noah’s Ark it collected 2,155,000 spectators with 15.2%. Beautiful it collected 1,830,000 spectators (13.4%). Following A life it thrilled 1.688.000 spectators with 12.9%. The Island of Peter 3 it thrilled 809,000 spectators (6.9%). On Rai2 European Dribbling convinced 979,000 spectators equal to 6.9%. Tour de France it collected 976,000 spectators with 7.7%. Toureplay got 849,000 viewers with 7.5%.