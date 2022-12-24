‘Dancing with the Stars’ rounds off the 2022 edition of the program presented in prime time by Milly Carlucci. The final episode saw an average of 3,987,000 viewers in front of the TV equal to a 30.1% share, conquering the victory in prime time and beating the competition. Again at Rai, in the morning the ratings of the last episode of ‘Viva Rai2’ before the holiday break were excellent (Fiorello’s program will be broadcast again on January 16), with 727,000 viewers and a 16.7% share.

Going back to prime time, in second place on the podium is the film ‘Mamma, I lost the plane’ which on Italia1 recorded 1,768,000 equal to 10% overtaking Canale5 which with the film ‘Natale a 5 stelle’ obtained 1,594,000 spectators with a share of 9.7%. Followed by: on Rete4 ‘Notting Hill’ with 829,000 spectators and 5.1%; on Rai2 ‘Blue Bloods’ with 779,000 spectators and 4.5%; on Rai3 ‘Oltre la notte’ with 656,000 and 3.7%; on La7 ‘Eden Special’ with 547,000 and 3.5%; on the Nine ‘The Best Brothers of Crozza’ with 491,000 and 2.7%; on Tv8 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with 381,000 viewers and a 2.2% share.