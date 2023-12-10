TV ratings Saturday 9 December, Prime Time results

Yesterday evening, Saturday 9 December 2023, on Rai1 Dancing with the Stars, from 9.29pm to 1.12am, attracted 3,334,000 spectators equal to 23.7% (Tutti in Pista at 3,815,000 and 20.3%). On Canale5 Big Brother, from 9.39pm to 1.29am, attracted 2,362,000 viewers in front of the video with a share of 17.9% (Night: 1,198,000 – 26.3%, Live: 665,000 – 17%). On Rai2 SWAT it is the choice of 794,000 viewers with 4.4% (798,000 viewers with 4.3% in the first episode, 791,000 viewers with 4.6% in the second episode). On Italia1 Bumblebee it gathered 864,000 spectators (5.1%). On Rai3 Sapiens – One Planet involves 651,000 viewers and 4.1% (presentation at 517,000 and 2.7%). On Rete4 …They Kept Calling Him Trinity it totals an am of 1,101,000 spectators (6.6%). On La7 In other words recorded 1,052,000 spectators with 5.8% (Goodnight: 390,000 – 2.7%). On TV8 4 restaurants, from 8.23pm to 10.48pm, attracted 508,000 spectators (2.8%). On the Nine Micheal Jackson – The Man in the Mirror captures the attention of 346,000 viewers with 1.9%. On the 20th Friends for Death reaches 321,000 spectators (1.8%). On Rai4 The Encircled One reached 351,000 viewers (1.9%). About Iris John Q reached 385,000 spectators (2.2%). On RaiMovie Horse fever entertains 210,000 spectators (1.1%). On RaiPremium A Professor 2 the rerun attracted 217,000 spectators (1.2%). On La5 Rosamunde Pilcher marks 340,000 spectators equal to 1.9%. on TopCrime Poirot is the choice of 360,000 viewers with 2%.

TV ratings Saturday 9 December, Access Prime Time

On Canale5 Strip the News records 3,135,000 spectators with 16.8% (Striscia Tra Poco: 2,876,000 – 15.7%). On Rai2 TG2 Post reaches 649,000 spectators (3.5%). On Italia1 NCIS – Crime Unit paste in front of the video 1,249,000 viewers (6.7%). On Rai3 What will be… affects 624,000 spectators equal to 3.4%. On Rete4 Tonight Italy Weekend brought together 654,000 people to listen (3.6%) in the first part and 637,000 spectators (3.4%) in the second part. On the Nine The Best Brothers of Crozza gets an am of 361,000 viewers (2%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

