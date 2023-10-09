The drama ‘Cuori 2’, broadcast yesterday by Rai1, was the most followed program of Sunday prime time, with 2,876,000 viewers and an 18% share. In second place was ‘Report’ on Rai3, with 2,061,000 viewers and an 11.4% share. Third position for ‘Caduta Libera – I Migliori’ on Canale 5, with 1,521,000 viewers and an 11% share.

Following, among other prime time ratings: ‘FBI Most Wanted’ on Italia1 (1,004,000 spectators, 6.5% share), the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix deferred on Tv8 (834,000 spectators, 5.5% share), ‘ Dritto e Rovescio’ on Rete4 (709,000 spectators, share 5.5%), ‘Tg2 Post Speciale’ on Rai2 (566,000 spectators, share 3.1%), ‘In Onda’ on La7 (449,000 spectators, share 2.7%), ‘Only Fun – Comedian Show’ on Nove (417,000 spectators, 2.6% share).

In prime time access, ‘Affari Tuoi’ dominates on Rai1, with 4,377,000 viewers and a 22.8% share. Followed by: ‘Paperissima Sprint’ on Canale 5 (2,397,000 spectators, share 12.5%), ‘Ncis’ on Italia1 (1,254,000 spectators, share 6.6%), ‘Chesarà’ on Rai3 (963,000 spectators, share 5.1%), ‘In Altri Parole’ on La7 (955,000 spectators, 5% share), ‘Stasera Italia Weekend’ on Rete4 (783,000 spectators, 4.1% share, in the first part, and 775,000 spectators, 4% share, in the second part).