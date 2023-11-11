TV RATINGS, “TALE AND QUALE SHOW” WINS PRIME EVENING WITH ALMOST 4 MILLION VIEWERS

‘Tale e Quale Show – The Tournament of Champions’, broadcast by Rai1, it is the most watched program of yesterday’s prime time, Friday 10 November 2023. IOl con test, hosted by Carlo Conti, glued 3,962,000 viewers to the video, achieving a 25.9% share. A large gap separates the first from the second position, obtained by Canale5 with ‘The Hank’, seen by 1,475,000 spectators for a share of 8.7%.

Third step of the podium in Italian prime time for Rete4, which did well with ‘Quarto Grado’ and totaled 1,254,000 viewers, with a share of 8.8%. ‘Brothers of Crozza’ continues its success: Maurizio Crozza’s program on nine attracted 1,223,000 spectators yesterday, achieving a 6.4% share. Italia1 yesterday showed ‘Hunter’s Prayer – On the run’, seen by 1,064,000 spectators (5.7% share).

Following this, ‘Propaganda Live’ on La7 kept 853,000 spectators in front of the screen, recording a share of 6.4%. Rai2 with ‘The Rookie’ achieved an average audience of 571,000 spectators and a share of 3.4%), while Rai3 with ‘September’ attracted 536,000 spectators (2.9% share).

