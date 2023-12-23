TV ratings, The Voice Kids 2 wins hands down against Ciao Darwin

Yesterday evening, Friday 22 December 2023, the final of The Voice Kids 2, broadcast from 9.41pm to 12.13am, attracted 3,618,000 viewers, equal to a 23.5% share. On Canale5 Hi Darwin 9 – John 8.7, from 9.40pm to 1.01am, glued 2,940,000 viewers to the video with a share of 21.7% (Highlights: ,000 – %). On Rai2 The Rookie gathers 581,000 viewers with 3.5% (first episode on first TV at 657,000 and 3.5%, second episode on first TV at 574,000 and 3.4%, third episode in rerun at 510,000 and 3.8%).

On Italia1 Renegades – Assault Commando gathers 539,000 spectators (3.1%). On Rai3 Under the stars of Paris on first TV it attracted 932,000 viewers (5.2%). On Rete4 Fourth Degree it totals an am of 1,013,000 spectators (7.2%). On La7 Propaganda Live Best reaches 538,000 spectators and 3.8%. On TV8 My Life is a Zoo obtained 281,000 viewers (1.7%). On the Nine The Best Brothers of Crozza scored 578,000 spectators with 3.3%.

On the 20th Mortal machines reaches 246,000 spectators (1.4%). On Rai4 John Wick 3 – Parabellum marks 273,000 spectators equal to 1.6%. About Iris Those good guys it is chosen by 292,000 spectators (1.8%). On RaiMovie The leopard theme song 220,000 spectators (1.4%). On La5 The greatest gift keeps company with 281,000 spectators (1.6%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

