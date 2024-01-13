Virginia Raffaele – Paolo Bonolis
TV ratings, Ciao Darwin by Bonolis obscures Colpo di Luna by Virginia Raffaele
Moonshot by Virginia Raffaele debuted well on Rai1 yesterday evening, Friday 12 January 2024, on Rai1 – from 9.42pm to 12.09am with TV ratings of 3,320,000 viewers equal to a 20% share. But prime time is won by Canale5 – from 9.35pm to 12.57am – Ciao Darwin 9 – John 8.7 by Paolo Bonolis flies to 3,478,000 spectators with a share of 23.6% (Highlights: 1,250,000 – 23%).
TV ratings, Quarto Grado puts Rete 4 on the podium
The Auditel podium was won by Rete 4 with Quarto Grado which won 1,121,000 spectators (7.5%). Among the other prime time TV programmes, on Rai2 The Rookie is liked by 697,000 viewers with 3.9% (first episode on first TV at 800,000 and 3.8%, second episode on first TV at 836,000 and 4.5%, third episode in repeat to 463,000 and 3.2%). On Italia1 Rambo is seen by 1,218,000 spectators (6.2%). On Rai3 the first TV show of Hotel Europa reached 527,000 viewers (3%).
On La7 La Torre di Babele in rerun attracted 823,000 spectators and 4%. On TV8 the ninth season of Cucine da Incubo on first free TV achieved 274,000 viewers (1.6%). On the Nine I Migliori Fratelli di Crozza entertains 505,000 spectators with 2.5%.
Read also
Virginia Raffaele: “Moonshot with a 'reckless' return by Bianca Berlinguer”. Affari tells the secrets of the Rai 1 show and the Samusà show
#ratings #Ciao #Darwin #Bonolis #obscures #Colpo #Luna #Virginia #Raffaele
Leave a Reply