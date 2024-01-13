TV ratings, Ciao Darwin by Bonolis obscures Colpo di Luna by Virginia Raffaele

Moonshot by Virginia Raffaele debuted well on Rai1 yesterday evening, Friday 12 January 2024, on Rai1 – from 9.42pm to 12.09am with TV ratings of 3,320,000 viewers equal to a 20% share. But prime time is won by Canale5 – from 9.35pm to 12.57am – Ciao Darwin 9 – John 8.7 by Paolo Bonolis flies to 3,478,000 spectators with a share of 23.6% (Highlights: 1,250,000 – 23%).

TV ratings, Quarto Grado puts Rete 4 on the podium

The Auditel podium was won by Rete 4 with Quarto Grado which won 1,121,000 spectators (7.5%). Among the other prime time TV programmes, on Rai2 The Rookie is liked by 697,000 viewers with 3.9% (first episode on first TV at 800,000 and 3.8%, second episode on first TV at 836,000 and 4.5%, third episode in repeat to 463,000 and 3.2%). On Italia1 Rambo is seen by 1,218,000 spectators (6.2%). On Rai3 the first TV show of Hotel Europa reached 527,000 viewers (3%).

On La7 La Torre di Babele in rerun attracted 823,000 spectators and 4%. On TV8 the ninth season of Cucine da Incubo on first free TV achieved 274,000 viewers (1.6%). On the Nine I Migliori Fratelli di Crozza entertains 505,000 spectators with 2.5%.

