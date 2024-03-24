Yesterday evening, Saturday 23 March, on Channel 5 the first evening episode of 'Amici' attracted 3,768,000 viewers with a share of 26.7%. On Rai1 'L'Eredità – Viva la Rai' recorded 2,367,000 viewers equal to a 15.7% share.

On Network 4 'The two almost flat superfeet' totaled 1,027,000 spectators (6.3%). On Italy 1 'Kung Fu Panda' recorded 747,000 viewers or 4.2%. On Rai2 'The Investigations of Sister Boniface' was followed by 480,000 spectators (2.7%). On Rai3 the debut of 'Todo Modo' involved 432,000 viewers and 2.8%.