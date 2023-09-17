Prime time TV ratings

Yesterday evening, Saturday 16 September, the final of the European men’s volleyball championship between Italy and Poland was followed on Rai 1 by 4 million and 173 thousand spectators, equal to a 25.3% share. As for the other Rai networks, on Rai2 ‘Impossibile da Uccidere’ attracted 633 thousand spectators (4%), while on Rai3 ‘The Henri Pick mystery’ entertained 634 thousand spectators, again with a 4% share.

As for Mediaset, on Canale 5 the film ‘Odio l’Estate’ with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo was seen by one million and 769 thousand spectators with a share of 12.1%. On Rete 4 the cult film ‘Rocky’ totaled 480 thousand spectators with a share of 3.4%, while on Italia 1 the animated film ‘Ice Age’ was watched by 827 thousand spectators with a share of 5%. On La7 ‘In Onda Prima Serata’ attracted 750 thousand spectators with a share of 4.5%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

