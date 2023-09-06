Bianca Berlinguer’s debut on Rete4 with ‘E’ Semper Cartabianca’ brings home an excellent result, with 1,208,000 spectators and a 9.62% share. The competitor program of Rai3, ‘Filorosso’ hosted by Manuela Moreno, was not particularly affected by this, obtaining 609,000 viewers and 4.25%, in line with the ratings of the previous week (it had obtained 611,000 viewers and a 4.4% share). The other competitor, ‘In Onda Prima Serata’ on La7, which received 553,000 viewers and a 3.35% share (while the last week it had obtained 664,000 viewers and a 4.1% share).

Read also

Berlinguer’s program ranks third among those in prime time, after the rerun of ‘The Young Montalbano’ on Rai1, with 3,049,000 spectators and an 18.76% share, and the film ‘Benvenuti al Nord’ on Canale 5 , with 2,097,000 spectators and a 13.55% share.

To follow, among other prime time ratings: ‘Un Uomo Sopra la Legge’ on Rai2 (997,000 spectators, 6.05% share), ’47 Ronin’ on Italia 1 (920,000 spectators, 5.62% share), ‘Pechino Express – La Via delle Indie’ on Tv8 (665,000 spectators, 4.4% share), ‘Enemic Public’ on Nove (275,000 spectators, 1.8% share).

Overall, the Mediaset networks prevail over the Rai ones in the 24 hours, in prime time and in late evening.