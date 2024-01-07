'Affari Tuoi – Speciale Lotteria Italia', the Epiphany event hosted by Amadeus, was by far the most watched program of prime time on Saturday 6 January, with 5,537,000 viewers and 31.4%. In second place, 'Heidi' on Canale 5, with 2,153,000 viewers and a 12.9% share. Third place for 'Il Marchese del Grillo' on Rete4, with 844,000 viewers and a 5.3% share.

Following, among other prime time ratings: 'FBI International' and 'FBI' on Rai2 (respectively, 825,000 viewers, 4.5% share, and 819,000 viewers, 4.7% share), 'L'Attimo Fuggente' on Italia 1 ( 809,000 spectators, share 4.9%), 'Heat – La Sfida' on La7 (478,000 spectators, share 3%), 'Licorice Pizza' on Rai3 (414,000 spectators, share 2.4%), '4 Hotel' and '4 Ristoranti' on Tv8 (respectively, 361,000 spectators, 2% share, and 347,000 spectators, 2.4% share), 'Being Michael Jackson' on Nove (278,000 spectators, 1.6% share).