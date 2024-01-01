TV ratings, everyone counting down on Rai 1. Here are the data for New Year's Eve

Yesterday evening, Sunday 31 December 2023on Rai1 The coming yearbroadcast from 8.52pm to 12.56am, won over 6,202,000 spectators equal to 40.1% share and, from 1:00 to 1:38, 3,601,000 spectators equal to 40.7% (Buonanotte of 8 minutes at 2,506,000 and 34.6%). On Canale5 New Year's Eve in Music, from 8.52pm to 1.39am, obtained an am of 2,631,000 spectators equal to 18.1% share and, from 1:39 to 1:59, 1,336,000 spectators equal to 19.3% in the final part called After Midnight. On Rai2 101 Dalmatians gathered 1,107,000 spectators (6.8%). On Italia1 Now You See Me 2 collected 490,000 spectators with the 3.1%. On Rai3 the 45th Monte Carlo Circus Festival gathered 1,280,000 spectators in front of the video with 7.9%.

Read also: “United we are strong”, Mattarella's pedagogy: the president flies high

Read also: Polls: government popularity drops, approval for Meloni drops. FdI salt

On Rete4 A love under the tree it is seen by 288,000 spectators with 1.8%. On La7 the comedy Some Like It Hot attracted 319,000 spectators with 2%. On TV8 Edward scissor hands recorded 195,000 viewers with 1.2%. On the Nine Queen – Hungarian Rhapsody Live in Budapest scores 259,000 spectators (1.9%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

