TV rating | Netflix's new big investment waters down the science fiction masterpiece, but rewards the devoted viewer

The 3 Body Problem series is based on the award-winning sci-fi novel by the Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Three the problem of the song is a physics classic and famous for its difficulty. Chinese Liu Cixin's sci-fi novel (Fin. Rauno Sainio) exploits the problem with imaginative twists and in 2015 received the Hugo Award, the most prestigious honor in science fiction. The novel is Memories of planet earth – the first part of the trilogy.

“The three-piece problem is above all a literature of ideas, where great things are considered, the future of humanity – and value”, evaluate Critic of HS Vesa Interior.

Netflix's recent big investment will inevitably water down the novel's wildly abstract reality. However, it is not about any stomachache. The question of how three large, moving bodies affect each other, which has plagued mathematicians for centuries, has been presented in the series with tickling twists.

3 Body Problem are behind the series Game of Thrones known as authors David Benioff and D. B. Weiss together, among other things True Blood – series Alexander Woo with.

Series begins like a novel in China torn apart by the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. Young researcher Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng) sees his father, who worked as a physics professor, being beaten to death by the Red Guards and has to submit himself to communist discipline.

Ye Wenjie's faith in humanity is destroyed. When he is washed up on a mysterious military base, he commits a seemingly small act that has huge implications for the future of humanity.

Auggie Salazar (Eiza Gonzalez, left), Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), Jin's boyfriend Raj Varma (Saamer Usmani), Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo), Will Downing (Alex Sharp) and Jack Rooney (John Bradley) face mysterious problems 3 Body Problem in contemporary London.

Alongside revolutionary China is the London of 2024, where scientists have started committing suicide. Detective Da Shi (Benedict Wong) investigates deaths, but above all, the narrative focuses on a fivesome made up of former classmates.

Physicists Jin Cheng (Jess Hong) and Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo), materials scientist Auggie Salazar (Eiza Gonzalez), wealthy entrepreneur Jack Rooney (John Bradley) and the ill Will Downing (Alex Sharp) are mostly invented for the series, mixed and modified from the book's characters.

Three of the actors in the series are familiar From Game of Thrones: In addition to John Bradley who played Samwell Tarly, who played Davos Seaworth Liam Cunningham has been presented by the leader of the spy service and priest Ylivarpu Jonathan Pryce oil pan.

In the novel, there was only one main character in the present. The change to five feels like a concession to a wider audience, and the focus on human relationships inevitably obscures the core of the story: a reflection on humanity's actions and future.

In a strange game, the meeting of three suns destroys civilization by, among other things, taking away gravity.

Liu Cixin's what fascinated me in the trilogy was precisely its unapologetic treatment of physics questions. This atmosphere is best realized by the third level of the series, where you dive into a special game.

The game takes place on a planet with three suns. The planet either shrinks, freezes or partially tears apart at irregular intervals. The player must find out if the system of three celestial bodies orbiting each other can ever be predicted.

The game, which changes from one level to another, is stylishly implemented. Thanks to that, I'm almost ready to forgive the tackiness of the beginning, the over-dramatic music and the partial fumbling of the character cast.

3 Body Problem however, it requires throwing yourself and overcoming certain implausibilities. Lost after all, the series does not collapse into such a mystical mess in its first season.

Without spoiling too much of what is shown in the series, I can say that the idea of ​​bringing humanity under control sounds like a perfectly good idea at the moment.

