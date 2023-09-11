The President of Rai Marinella Soldi has been appointed independent non-executive director of the Board of Directors of the BBC. For the first time an Italian citizen becomes part of the body that guides the British Broadcasting Corporation and guarantees its public service mission. The position is effective from 11 September 2023 for a duration of 3 years. The BBC board of directors is made up of 14 members, 4 executive and 10 non-executive. Of the 10 non-executive directors, half are royally appointed, the other half are appointed on the proposal of the Appointments Committee, through a structured and transparent selection process. The non-executive members have, in particular, the task of providing an external point of view, protecting the public interest and verifying governance standards. The position is compatible with the role of President of Rai.

Soldi’s first words

‘”I am honored to have been designated by the Board of Directors of the BBC as an independent non-executive director'”, states Marinella Soldi who adds: “”The BBC has always been a point of reference in the global media panorama, and in particular public service, in whose role I strongly believe in this era of media and technological din. I am convinced – continues the Rai President – that, beyond my personal characteristics and my experience, this appointment is also a recognition for Rai and for Italy”. Elan Closs Stephens, president of the BBC, said: «I am very happy to welcome Marinella Soldi to our Board of Directors. Marinella has a unique blend of experience: on the one hand commercial and managerial in media and technology, on the other her passion for the values ​​of public service is evident in her work in Rai and with Ebu-European Broadcasting Union. I can’t wait for her to contribute to the BBC – concludes Closs Stephens – with her skills, her experience and with a new point of view.”