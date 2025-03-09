Yesterday an interesting meeting was held in Madrid organized by the Academy of Television and Sciences and the Arts of the Audiovisual in which some metNAS of the most influential television directives in Spain.

The Barceló Empress Hotel, in the center of Madrid, was the place chosen for this event within the initiative ‘The Breakfasts of the Academy’ in which There was talk and discussed long and lying about female leadership in the audiovisual. Moderate by María Casado, presenter of Telecinco news and president of the Academy of TV, this breakfast has also had the participation and support of Carmen Páez, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture.

The five women participating in this meeting have been: Carmen Ferreiro (Atresmedia Entertainment Director), Pilar Blasco (CEO in Banijay Iberia), Ana Bustamante (General Director of Mediterranean), Lucía Fernández del Viso (General Director of Media-Trece Abside) and Carmen Amores (General Director of Castilla-La Mancha Media).

During the conversation, at all times open to the participation of the audience (mostly women), they have also been addressed key issues such as talent management, family conciliation, diversity as a goal to followthe importance of having female referents and intergenerational exchange.

Carmen Ferreiro: “I believe in mixed teams”

One of the central themes was the presence of women in management teams. ACRmen Ferreiro said: “The evolution is positive, but we must continue to drive changes. There is a lot of women in the sector in intermediate positions, but less in leadership positions. It’s not about quotas, but a presence. ”

It was then that, talking about the issue of the quotas imposed, Pilar Blasco said “we are because we deserve it, not for a quota issue.” To which Ana Bustamante replied “The quota is necessary for the same number of mediocre women as mediocre bosses”causing laughter and applause among attendees.

Without forgetting at all times the fundamental role that many men have played in their professional trajectories and, ensuring that they had always felt supported among companions, Pilar Blasco emphasized the importance of generating opportunities: “If I have come here it is because My colleagues and bosses have opted for me. It is also true that I have never had a woman boss. ”

Along the same lines, Ana Bustamante stressed: “The fact that we have taken both women to arrive is a matter of history and progress of society. The main gap occurs when we enter the labor market but man does not enter home. That they reconcile and then we’ll see! ”





“The world seen by women has a different color”

For its part, Lucía Fernández del Viso He stressed: “We are building a new leadership model, since We have barely had female referents”

Carmen Amores He highlighted “the look” that women contribute in audiovisual management: “We provide talent, values ​​and a more emotional and conciliatory vision. The world seen by women has a different color”

This talk is part of the Initiative ‘The Breakfasts of the Academy’, whose objective is to generate spaces for dialogue and reflection between the members of the Academy and outstanding professionals of the audiovisual sector.