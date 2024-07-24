Host Vinogradov said he can’t get a job in Israel because of the language

Russian TV presenter and comedian, scriptwriter of “Evening Urgant” Pavel Vinogradov, who left for Israel, spoke about the difficulties of life in another country. He revealed the details on the air of “The Best Radio of Israel”, available on YouTube.

The comedian stated that he had not learned Hebrew in a year and a half of living in the country. Vinogradov admitted that due to life circumstances he did not attend classes at the language school.

According to the host, he prefers to work only in Russian. However, he had problems with this in Israel. “It is very difficult to get a job here in your native language. Because I am a scriptwriter, I am, so to speak, a philologist. And it is really difficult for me to do this here. Unfortunately, very small budgets are allocated for the Russian-speaking audience,” he complained.

According to the presenter, he now lives off his savings.

From 2007 to 2009, Vinogradov worked as a screenwriter on the projects “Slaughter League” and “Laughter Without Rules”, and since 2012 he has been collaborating with the show “Evening Urgant”.

Previously, comedian and TV presenter Mikhail Shats (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) spoke about the deplorable outcome of emigration. He admitted that after leaving the country he began to see his youngest daughter rarely.