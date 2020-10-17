Instead of the second TV duel, Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced voters’ questions separately. The US president acted evasively and quick-tempered, his challenger attacked.

Update from October 16, 2020, 4:41 p.m .: During a commercial break, Trump’s adviser Alyssa Farah is said to have turned to the presenter with concern, writes the New York Times – with the request not to grind the President so hard. But who is the presenter who said to Trump: “You are not some crazy uncle, you are the President!”

Pres. Trump: “That was a retweet, I’ll put it out there. People can decide for themselves. “@SavannahGuthrie: “I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not, like, someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever. ” #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/qxTi9BNJjb – NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 16, 2020

Usually Americans know Savannah Guthrie from the breakfast television of the greatest US television broadcaster NBC. The mother of two is originally from Australia. The fact that she took Trump so hard in the crossfire of her questions was probably not by chance: Guthrie was not only a correspondent in the White House, but also a lawyer, who is apparently particularly well versed in questioning techniques in court.

US election 2020: Due to Corona – Donald Trump in a television duel with Joe Biden

First report from October 16, 2020, 2:11 p.m .: Miami / Philadelphia – Since the second TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden due to Trump’s corona infection was canceled, the two faced Presidential election candidate in a new format to answer questions from citizens: each individually, on different television channels, but at the same time.

US election 2020: Trump and Biden ask questions from voters

in the NBC in Miami let himself Trump interviewed for 60 minutes and let voters see exactly why he is currently far behind in the polls Biden lies. He avoided questions and became entangled in contradictions.

For example, he did not distance himself from the right-wing extremist Conspiracy Movement QAnon, the Trump as a messiah in the fight against a satanic secret society of pedophiles. Rather, he attacked NBC presenter Savannah Guthri, saying she should rather Joe Biden ask if he is distancing himself from the Antifa.

“I’ve been condemning right-wing extremists for years,” said Trump then and added: “But I also condemn the Antifa and these people on the left who are burning down our cities.” He also stated no president – with the exception of Abraham Lincoln – have done as much for African Americans as Trump.

The interview with Savannah Guthrie was a disaster for Trump. In terms of content and rhetoric, he shifts to misogyny. Trump asks Guthrie why she doesn’t ask Biden about the Antifa. Guthrie: “Because you’re standing in front of me.”

Trump: “So cute” https://t.co/LHbaWYVfPK – Annika Brockschmidt (@ardenthistorian) October 16, 2020

2020 US election: Trump replies to dubious Twitter post about conspiracy theory

Even over one Twitter post, which was about a conspiracy theory about the doppelganger of Osama bin Laden, wanted Trump not say much. “That was just a retweet! Let the people decide! ”He said. Host Guthrie replied, “You are that President*, not someone’s crazy uncle! ”

When asked about possibly unpaid taxes, slipped Trump however some information, although such statements were previously denied. He “presumably” owes a debt to foreign banks or institutions. “It’s a tiny percentage of my net worth. Little things. ”The debts do not exist with“ gloomy and ominous persons ”, but are only mortgages.

Donald Trump answers mostly critical answers from the NBC presenter. © dpa / Evan Vucci

Second TV duel before the US election canceled: Trump speaks about his own corona tests

He got caught up in contradictions US President on the subject Coronavirus *. When the presenter asked if he was before the TV duel with Biden one Corona test he replied “I don’t remember it at all”, but then “probably I do”.

On the accusation at the event in the rose garden of the White house if it was a “super-spreader” event, he replied, “If it was about Masks I am very good. I tell people that they are Masks should wear. ”At another point he questioned the usefulness of the face mask without any scientific basis. “We are about to come over the mountain,” he said of the overall situation of the pandemic in the US.

US election 2020: Joe Biden hardly receives any critical questions

In contrast to Donald Trump *, who was interviewed on the left-wing liberal television station NBC, saw himself Joe Biden hardly any critical questions in the ABC. Also to the controversial e-mails of his son Hunter Bidenwho showed that this is the vice presidency Bidens use for business, moderator George Stephanopoulos asked no questions.

So could Biden Trump attack again and again and show that he would behave differently as president. In order to answer the questions of the voters who didn’t turn up during the airtime, stayed Biden after the broadcast even half an hour longer.

Dem US presidents threw Biden * before, still nothing against Corona* to do, although there are now more than 210,000 people in the USA died as a result of the infection. “And what is he doing? Nothing ”said Biden. “He’s still not wearing masks.” In addition, protested Bidenthat he will always listen to science.

2020 US election: Biden talks about possible defeat

The topic of equality * also spoke Biden on. “We are a diverse country. Until we can treat people equally, we will never reach our potential, ”he said. When president he would never express himself racist or divisive, but try to unite people.

When asked what a defeat his Candidacy* he said, “Well, it could mean that I was a bad candidate and I didn’t do a good job.” That people are as divided on ethnic and religious issues as the US President Trump but he hopes it doesn’t. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

