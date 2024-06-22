TASS: Lazareva faces criminal charges for failure to fulfill the duties of a foreign agent

A new criminal case may be opened against the Russian TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent, and also included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) under Article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Evasion of duties provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation on foreign agents”). This is reported by TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

“There are grounds to excite him,” the agency’s interlocutor explained. It is clarified that in the framework of this criminal case, the leader will face up to two years in prison.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put Lazarev on the wanted list. She is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code on discrediting the Russian Armed Forces