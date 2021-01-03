American TV presenter Larry King was hospitalized with coronavirus. This is reported by ABC News, citing a source close to the journalist’s family.

“Larry has struggled with so many health problems over the past few years, and he is also struggling with this, he is a champion,” the source said. The 87-year-old host is known to be undergoing treatment at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

In 2017, the TV presenter spoke about the fight against lung cancer. In April 2019, he underwent angioplasty, and last year he suffered a stroke.

From 1985 to 2010, King hosted his own show, Larry King Live, on CNN. He later created Larry King Now, which is broadcast on Hulu and RT America. King has won two Peabody awards, received an Emmy, and has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.