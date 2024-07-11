BBC Breakfast presenter John Kay made a joke about a famous British landmark during the show, embarrassing his colleagues. About the incident on air reports The Mirror edition.

The TV report was about restoration Uffington White Horse — a famous British landmark. In the voiceover, the horse was called an “old nag.” The program’s second presenter, Sarah Campbell, expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the authors of the story used such a phrase. She considered it disrespectful.

“It’s especially disrespectful when the old nag looks so good now! I wish I could do that too!” Kay responded jokingly. This remark greatly embarrassed Campbell, and she quickly handed the floor to weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

