American TV presenter Jerry Springer, internationally known for his controversial talk show that was shown between 1991 and 2018, died on Thursday at the age of 79.

Springer died at his home in Chicago after a short illness, a family spokesman said. He would have been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, news website TMZ reports. “He is irreplaceable and this loss hurts immensely, but the memories of his intelligence, heart and humor live on,” writes his good friend Jene Galvin on behalf of the bereaved. Springer leaves daughter Katie (47) behind, among others.

The presenter is best known for his own Jerry Springer Show, which he hosted for 27 years and nearly five thousand episodes. In the program, which was also shown in the Netherlands, things regularly went wild and guests fought with each other, while the audience yelled ‘Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!’ scanned.

The end of civilization

Springer himself called the show "entertainment to escape with," writes the AP news agency. The program, in which chairs were regularly thrown, profanities had to be bleeped out frequently and naked body parts were blurred, was a viewing figure gun in America for years. At its peak, it even surpassed Oprah Winfrey's much braver show.

Jerry Springer on his show in 1998. ©Getty Images



The program was an institution, but also controversial. Critics argued that it capitalized on the loss of norms and values. It’s not for nothing that Springer called himself the ‘ringmaster of the end of civilization’ and wished people never to need his program. But, he also said, television “just shows what exists in the world, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Born in bomb shelter

Gerald Norman Springer was born in London in 1944 in an underground station that served as a bomb shelter. His parents, German Jews, had fled to England during the Holocaust. At the age of 5, the family moved to America, where Springer went to work in politics after studying political science and law.

In 1970, he tried unsuccessfully to run for Congress. He did run for city council and became mayor of Cincinnati. He ended up as a reporter at local TV, after which he got his own talk show.

