Maxi fine of 3.5 million euros to the French channel C8 owned by the Breton tycoon Vincent Bolloré. The sanction by the French authority Arcom was decided after in November 2022 Cyril Hanouna, the host of the show ‘Touche pas à mon poste’, had heavily insulted the deputy of La France Insoumise (the party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon ) Louis Boyard using the words “stupid”, “loser”, “shut up”, “you’re a shit…”. The disagreement between the two had arisen during a debate on the Ocean Viking during which Boyard, who had been a regular guest on the show for some time, had attacked Bolloré himself.

Arcom, which regulates the media in France, in a statement estimated “that the statements” of the conductor “violated the rights of the guest, respect for his honor and his reputation”. Furthermore, the Authority considered “that this episode manifested an ignorance on the part of the publisher of his obligations”. Furthermore, Arcom “warns the television channel from complying with its obligations regarding the correctness and independence of the information and its broadcasts”. In fact, the Authority “considered that the guest had been explicitly prevented from expressing himself and from giving his point of view towards a shareholder of the Canal+ group which controls C8 and that therefore the transmission had not guaranteed the conditions which guarantee the information independence”.

“The billionaire Bolloré wanted to censor me” and “they touched his TV” comments Boyard in a tweet referring to the name of the show.