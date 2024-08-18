Mental disorders can occur at any time, even during work, and a television presenter raised awareness about this situation when, During his live appearance on a morning show, he had to stop because, he said, he was having a panic attack.

According to the criteria of

While on air during the newscast ABC News Breakfast, in Australia, Presenter Nate Byrne was forced to interrupt his participation this week because I was having a panic episode.

The situation arose around 6:30 AM local time, when he suddenly opened up to the audience and declared: “I’m going to have to stop for a second. As some of you know, I occasionally suffer from panic attacks and in fact that is what is happening right now.”

With a trembling voice, Byrne asked her co-host Lisa Millar to take over the broadcast. The cameras immediately focused on the presenter who explained that they are aware of the situation that the man is facing, so it was necessary to give him a moment to recover.

Moments later, Nate Byrne appeared before the cameras again and apologized. “I’m sorry if I scared anyone a little.”

Fortunately His colleagues on the program took the situation in a relaxed manner.One of the presenters, Michael Rowland, even joked with him and told him that he must have been nervous about having to give the weather report instead of the specialist on the show.

After the images of the situation were released, which quickly went viral, The presenter received multiple breath samples and his colleagues on the Australian television show reiterated that they will always support him.

The TV presenter who suffers from panic attacks

Nate Byrne’s name went viral on social media after stop participating in a live television show due to a panic attackbut this is not the first time he has faced such difficulties, which he has spoken about clearly in the past.

In fact, in 2022 wrote an article in which she opened up about her struggle with panic attacks which she described as terrifying and shared how it was her first time facing that situation in a television studio. “As I stood under the studio lights, talking to people drinking their morning coffee, my heart was racing, I was panting, and sweat was pouring out of every pore, while my brain was screaming run!”

He also said that works with various tools to overcome panic attacks and continue doing their job.