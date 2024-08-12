Home World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Nev Schulman breaks his neck in an accident while picking up his son from school. The TV presenter is nevertheless grateful.

New York – Unfortunately, tragic accidents are not uncommon in road traffic. The TV presenter of the MTV show “Catfish”, Nev Schulman, was involved in an accident with a truck while cycling. Schulman was on his way to his son’s school on August 5th when the incident occurred. He is now in the hospital with a broken neck. But the presenter is very lucky.

TV presenter breaks his neck – he wanted to pick up his son

In an Instagram post from August 11, Schulman revealed: “I never managed to pick up my son from school on his bike.” The reason for this is an accident that also involved a truck. The presenter fell onto the sidewalk and lost consciousness, as he explains among the numerous pictures he published in his Instagram post.

After accident: “I am not paralyzed” – TV presenter Nev Schulman breaks his neck

Schulman suffered a broken neck in the accident. He specifies: “C5 and C6, to be precise. Stable fractures.” Despite the severity of his injuries, he was incredibly lucky: “I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark for a minute, but the human body is incredible and so are people.” He expresses deep gratitude to the medical staff.

The pictures shared on Instagram also show a message from August 5th. In it, an employee at his son’s school asks Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, if anyone else would pick up the child. Other pictures show him hooked up to various medical devices. A clearly visible scar adorns his neck. A video also documents his weakness after the accident. He only manages to get up with the help of two nurses.

Nev Schulman breaks his neck in accident: “Lucky I’m still alive”

He also shares a picture of his bicycle helmet, which only has a scratch from the accident. Despite his serious injury and his condition, he does not feel sorry for himself. Doctors have told him how many people with similar injuries will never be able to walk again.

He continues: “I’m lucky to be here, to be alive, to be standing and hugging my family, to be hoping for a full recovery.” Now he is beginning to see the value of gratitude. Schulman is already making progress. In another video, he can be seen walking down the hospital corridor, high-fiving two staff members. He believes: “It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant.”

The entrepreneur Jochen Schweizer also had a serious accident that almost cost his life. (vk)