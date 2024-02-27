Sydney, the terrible discovery: the bodies torn to pieces and hidden in surf bags

The yellow which he kept in suspense Australia it may have been resolved, but the epilogue is dramatic. They were killed the Australian TV host Jesse Baird (26 years old) and her partner Luke Davies (29), a flight attendant. The Australian police have found the bodies – reports Rai News – in a rural area outside Sydney after the information provided by a police officer accused of theirs homocide. The arrested man, suspected of being the perpetrator of the double murder, is called Beau Lamarrehe is 28 years old and had a background as a blogger expert in interviewing VIPs before embarking on a career as police officer.

Beau Lamarre who she had previously had a relationship with Bairdwas accused of the two murders. The police believe that the two – continues Rai News – were killed in a home of central Sydney before being loaded into surf bags and transported in one countryside area about two hours from the city. Ballistic tests have shown that a bullet found in the apartment corresponds to that of a firearm issued to the police.