Australian TV presenter Burford accidentally revealed his colleague's secret on air

Australian TV and radio presenter Max Burford accidentally revealed the secret of his colleague, TV journalist Taylee Jones, live on air. Video available at TikTok.

The journalist’s mistake occurred on the air of the Mix 102.3 radio station. Discussing Surprises Ruined with co-host Ali Clarke, Burford revealed how he recently found out he was pregnant during a meeting at a bar.

“It was Friday, and we drink on Fridays, and one of our reporters, the lovely Taylee, asked, 'Should I get a Pepsi Max or a Coca-Cola Zero?' I suggested she get some hard seltzer water. She replied: “No, it's not for me.” I said, “You're pregnant, right?” And she said: “Just don’t tell anyone,” the journalist recalled.

Commenting on his story, Clarke noted that Jones has not yet publicly announced her pregnancy on social media. “Wait, you now announced her pregnancy on live radio. (…) Damn it! Max, what have you done? – she turned to Burford. As a result, the journalist became embarrassed.

