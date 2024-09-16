Scottish TV and radio presenter Kaya Adams accidentally swore at a guest and laughed live on BBC Radio Scotland, the publication reports. Scottish Daily Expressa journalist accidentally called Scottish Green Party spokesman Ross Greer a “hairy prick”.

The journalist discussed with Greer a project to build a resort on the shores of Loch Lomond in Scotland, which his party opposes. She noted that one of the project’s supporters urged locals not to listen to the Green Party, which promotes the hair-shirt idea of ​​limiting resource consumption.

Adams was about to ask the politician if he was someone who supported the idea of ​​a hair-shirt, but suddenly mixed up the words and asked if he was a hair shit. After that, the host laughed and corrected the mistake. Greer was also amused by the gaffe. “I’ve been called worse,” he said.

