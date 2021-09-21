Not very satisfied with the treatment of information on Amazon Prime, Pierre Ménès announces, as with Téléfoot, that the audiences of the American company will be very disappointing.

Deprived of antenna since his setting aside then his departure from Canal + because of the case of his slippages and accusations of sexual assault against him, Pierre Ménès is once again present on the networks. Sparingly, he announces an upcoming return to the media scene in October, probably with a more personal and new media-oriented project. Until recently, he could have sworn that he would never work for an organ other than Canal +, but since the events of last season, the situation has changed a lot.

Amazon burned out Canal +

Especially since the encrypted channel has, in addition to that, lost the monopoly regained for a time on Ligue 1. Canal + had indeed recovered all the matches of the championship after the fiasco of Médiapro, which had collapsed for lack of power pay the huge contract he had signed with the LFP two years earlier. But this summer, it was Amazon that surprised everyone by recovering, for a much lesser sum, the old Médiapro contract. The American company has therefore put everything on its Amazon Prime channel with a football pass, offering 80% of Ligue 1 matches, including the biggest posters on Sunday evening. For a rendering that is unanimously technical, qualitative and also concerning the debate centered on the game.

Pierre Ménès was not mistaken for Médiapro

All these praises obviously do not suit Pierre Ménès, who does not see things the same way. The consultant had announced well before the hour that Médiapro, via its Téléfoot channel, would not keep pace at the financial level, in particular because of hearings which would not follow. This is exactly what happened, even if it was impossible to predict the global health crisis, the collapse of the advertising market and deserted stadiums. Amazon therefore has a much stronger back, but the fact that the treatment of football on Amazon Prime is appreciated by fans, does not necessarily open the doors of the general public. Or at least a new audience.

If you’re happy, so much the better. We will see the hearings – Pierre Ménès (@PierreMenes) September 20, 2021

This is why Pierre Ménès has sent many pikes against the new channel in its outings lately. He notably criticized Amazon journalists for not having titillated Mauricio Pochettino on the exit of Lionel Messi last Sunday. An anti-polemic political line desired by the sports media, and which Pierre Ménès does not like. ” We have a platform that has the rights, we wait for it to do the job. I haven’t heard a single question, or even a controversial comment on Amazon. It’s not a question of criticizing but you can, you even have to ask the question ”, swayed the former journalist, convinced that Amazon should have bent on the exit of Lionel Messi 15 minutes from the end. And when he was told that the quality of the interventions on Amazon changed Canal + and his quest for buzz constantly, Pierree Ménès released the club argument. “If you’re happy, so much the better. We will see the hearings “Balanced Pierre Ménès, convinced that the company of Jeff Bezos will take a big rake in terms of the number of subscribers. For the moment, no figure has been mentioned for the subscription to the “Pass Ligue 1”.