TV: Over 3,760,000 viewers for Leclerc’s triumph

Formula 1 is still capable of enthralling a large part of Italy, especially when it races at home, in the Temple of Speed ​​in Monza and passing first under the checkered flag is a red car.

Ferrari’s victory with Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza has in fact brought a good ratings haul: the transmission live of the Grand Prix, broadcast at 3pm on Sky Sport F1 and TV8, obtained overall 3 million 766 thousand average viewerswith the 31.7% overall TV share.

Specifically, on Sky the race obtained an average audience of 1 million 419 thousand viewers in Total Audiencewith 11.2% TV share, while on free-to-air TV8 it was watched by an average of 2 million 347 thousand viewerswith 20.6% TV share. However, with the numbers in hand, it must also be noted that this figure is lower than that recorded by the Italian race 12 months ago.

Even in the midst of Max Verstappen’s series of triumphs – who achieved the record of 10 consecutive victories in Monza – the 2023 Italian GP reached 4.1 million total viewers. In 2022, the aggregate figure for Sky and TV8 was 4.7 million.