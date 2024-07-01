“You shitty faggot, half a man, You and all those like you disgust me, you are sickstay away from me because you only bring diseases”. These the words that the journalist from Romagna and TV meteorologist Luca Ciceroni allegedly heard from a waiter during an evening with friends in a club in Montesacro, Rome. The journalist himself reported it through social media.

“I would like to report a terrible act of homophobia that ruined the tranquility of a pleasant dinner among friends”, begins the long post by Luca Ciceroni, who says he has lived in the neighborhood since 2005. On Saturday evening he was in the company of two friends, when shortly before leaving the restaurant, he was, according to his story, “the victim of a terrible act of homophobia by one of the waiters, but not only that, because despite having looked for the owners and interacted with the lady who was at the cash register, the atmosphere quickly degenerated in front of the incredulity of those who were having dinner in that place where I will never set foot again”.

“It all started with a compliment towards the waiter, who reacted by confronting me in a harsh manner with insults.“, the journalist says. “I simply replied that I felt sorry for him, his political orientation was clearly far-right. At that point I walked away. I avoided a confrontation with the bully, I walked around Piazzale Adriatico and entered the place from the opposite side to look for the owners, convinced that I would receive an apology”.

“He followed me – Ciceroni continues -, he slammed the door shut and he started pushing me, insulting me, always the same way: he told me you’re scared right? Because you faggots are cowards, half-men of shit, sick and he pushed me in front of the owner who was at the cash register, who instead of intervening to make him see reason supported him, without insults yes, but making it clear that her thoughts were the same. In 2024, things like this must not happen.“.

The journalist then left the club with her friends but, she added, “we were followed by two members of staff who, as if that wasn’t enough, grabbed me and assumed I was drunk, but they were very wrong… it wasn’t a nice situation, I had never witnessed a scene like that. This thing has marked me. We are going back half a centurynot to mention further, scenes of racism and homophobia like these date back to the saddest periods of our country’s past.”