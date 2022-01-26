Thursday, January 27, 2022
TV matches and sports programming for Wednesday, January 26

January 26, 2022
January 26, 2022
in Sports
Tolima vs. Cali

Game action between Tolima and Cali.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Game action between Tolima and Cali.

Cali and Tolima meet again after the 2021-II League final.

WinSports
2 pm Colombian League: La Equidad vs. Once Caldas.
4:05 pm Colombian League: Jaguares vs. Cortuluá.

WinSports +
6:10 pm Colombian League: Cali vs. Tolima.
8:15 pm Colombian League: National vs. Junior.

ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN3
2 pm PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, first round.

