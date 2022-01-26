TV matches and sports programming for Wednesday, January 26

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Game action between Tolima and Cali.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Game action between Tolima and Cali.
Cali and Tolima meet again after the 2021-II League final.
January 25, 2022, 11:44 PM
WinSports
2 pm Colombian League: La Equidad vs. Once Caldas.
4:05 pm Colombian League: Jaguares vs. Cortuluá.
WinSports +
6:10 pm Colombian League: Cali vs. Tolima.
8:15 pm Colombian League: National vs. Junior.
ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
ESPN3
2 pm PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, first round.
