Home page World

Of: Alina Schroeder

Split

Uri Geller wants to prevent a nuclear war. In an open letter he warns Vladimir Putin. (Archive image) © Imago

Uri Geller usually bends spoons – now he would like to use his “power of thought” in the Ukraine war. In a letter he warns Vladimir Putin.

Kassel/Tel Aviv – The Ukraine conflict currently occupying the whole world. Many well-known people have already expressed solidarity with the victims of the war. Now TV magician Uri Geller has also spoken out and sent a clear warning to Russia’s president Wladimir Putin pronounced.

Geller is known for his controversial television performances, in which he uses psychokinesis and telepathy to amaze audiences. His most well-known trick is probably the bent spoon, which he says he does with his supernatural powers alone. Now his magic is supposed to be used in politics as well and to prevent the Ukraine war from escalating. His statement is making waves on the internet.

Born on the: December 20, 1946 in Tel Aviv-Yafo (Israel) Known by: TV appearances as a mentalist and magician TV shows in Germany: “The Uri Geller Show”, “The Next Uri Geller” See also The Chernobyl Elkartea Association asks for help: "They are shooting civilians in the villages"

Ukraine war: Uri Geller threatens Putin – “Your rockets will fire back at you”

In an open letter that he published on Twitter, the 75-year-old entertainer addressed Vladimir Putin. It says: “There are numerous reports that you are seriously considering the use of nuclear weapons.” As he has heard, naval bases on the Scottish west coast are particularly at risk.

Geller wants to prevent an escalation in good time – with the help of his thoughts. Therefore, he issues a strong warning to the Russian President: “If you resort to nuclear weapons and target Scotland – or any other country in the world – then your plans and missiles will fire back at you!” Magician. Already had in the spring Putin using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war threatened.

In the event of nuclear weapons being used, Geller would “use the last molecule of his mental power to prevent this”. The magician recently claimed that aliens would prevent a possible nuclear attack by Putin. He said so in an interview with the British tabloid DailyStar.

Ukraine conflict: Uri Geller wants to prevent Putin’s nuclear war with “the power of his thoughts”.

Later in the letter, Geller asks “all peace-loving people in the world” to support him. Five seconds a day would be enough to imagine a radiant energy field. This will end up acting like a blinding golden shield in the sky, deflecting all missiles and sending them back to Russia. But that’s not all: As Geller writes, there are forces “far, far greater” than Putin could imagine.

The 75-year-old emphasizes how serious he is about his mental powers: “I’m sure they will prevent you from starting a nuclear war.” Some sentences are also highlighted in bold and underlined. So Uri Geller now wants to manipulate Russian nuclear missiles instead of spoons. In any case, Putin has been warned. (asc)

Around Vladimir Putin has been rumored about his health for some time. A public appearance by the President is now fueling this further.