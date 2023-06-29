TV ratings Wednesday 28 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday 28 June 2023? The Italy-Norway Under 21 European Championship match was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Crimes in Paradise. On Rai 3 Who has seen it? On Network 4 White area. On Canale 5 New Amsterdam 5. On Italy 1 Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows. But who scored the highest TV ratings wednesday 28 gjune 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.