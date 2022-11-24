TV ratings Wednesday 23 November: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday 23 November 2022? The match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Belgium Canada was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 The pearl of Ruby. On Rai 3 Who has seen it? On Network 4 Countercurrent. On Channel 5 Zelig. On Italy 1 Clash of the Titans. But who scored the highest TV ratings Wednesday 23 November 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.