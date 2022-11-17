TV ratings Wednesday 16 November: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday 16 November 2022? The friendly match between Albania and Italy was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Ruby. On Rai 3 Who has seen it? On Network 4 Countercurrent. On Channel 5 A star is born. About Italy 1 Ask me if I’m happy. But who scored the highest TV ratings Wednesday 16 November 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.