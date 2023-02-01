TV ratings Tuesday 31 January 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes
LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Tuesday 31 January 2023? Fernanda Wittgens was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Boomerissima. On Rai 3 Cartabianca. On Network 4 Out of the chorus. The Inter-Atalanta Coppa Italia match on Canale 5. On Italy 1 The Hyenas. On La7 on Tuesday. But who scored the highest TV ratings Tuesday 31 January 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV ratings Tuesday 31 January 2023, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
#listening #Tuesday #January #Fernanda #Wittgens #InterAtalanta #DiMartedì
Leave a Reply