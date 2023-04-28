TV ratings Thursday 27 April 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 27 April 2023? Un passo dal cielo 7 was broadcast on Rai 1. The film Con Air was broadcast on Rai 2. On Rai 3 Guess who’s coming to dinner. On Rete 4 Forehand and backhand. The Fiorentina-Cremonese Italian Cup match on Canale 5. On Italy 1 Back to school. On La7 Piazzapulita. But who scored the highest TV ratings Thursday 27 April 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.