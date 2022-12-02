TV ratings Thursday 1 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 1 December 2022? The Qatar 2022 World Cup Japan-Spain match was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 What’s new. On Rai 3 Confused and happy. On Rete 4 Forehand and backhand. On Channel 5 Passport to freedom. On Italy 1 Introduce me yours. On La7 Piazzapulita. But who scored the highest TV ratings Thursday 1 December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.