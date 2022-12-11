TV ratings on Saturday 10 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes

LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 10th December 2022? The match valid for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup England-France was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Blue Bloods. On Rai 3 The words. On Network 4 The boy next door. On Channel 5 Big Brother Vip. About Italy 1 Pets – Life of animals. But who scored the highest TV ratings Saturday 10th December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.